Egor Zamula News: Ends drought Monday

Zamula scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Zamula's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, though the Penguins would score three more times prior to the intermission. The tally ended Zamula's 10-game point drought, a span in which he went minus-5 and was scratched six times. The 24-year-old defenseman didn't feature on the power play Monday but is usually included on the second unit. Zamula has seven points, 17 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 25 appearances. Until his defense is steady enough to avoid drawing head coach John Tortorella's ire, the blueliner is a risky fantasy play.