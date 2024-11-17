Egor Zamula News: First goal of season Saturday

Zamula scored a goal, recorded an assist and notched a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Zamula scored his first goal of the season Saturday with a wrist shot just 2:08 into the second period. He also set up Travis Sanheim's goal in the first frame, allowing Zamula to record his first multi-point game of the campaign. Zamula wasn't very productive in the early stages of the season but has turned things around of late and is currently riding a three-game point streak.