Egor Zamula News: Nets two points Tuesday

Zamula recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks. He also notched two shots, two hits and posted a plus-2 rating.

Zamula stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday and recorded his second multi-point game of the season -- and first since notching a one-goal, one-assist performance in a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Nov. 16. Zamula posted just three points (two goals, one assist) in 11 outings in December, however, so the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis conspires against his upside.