Egor Zamula News: Notches helper Thursday
Zamula had an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
Zamula is filling in while the Blue Jackets are missing Zach Werenski (illness). This was Zamula's third straight game in the lineup, and the helper was his first since Jan. 17 versus the Penguins. The defenseman has accumulated just three assists with 15 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 26 contests between Columbus and Philadelphia third season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Egor Zamula See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights155 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the WeekNovember 19, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Thursday PicksMarch 21, 2024
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Go TimeMarch 18, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Egor Zamula See More