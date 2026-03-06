Egor Zamula News: Notches helper Thursday

Zamula had an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Zamula is filling in while the Blue Jackets are missing Zach Werenski (illness). This was Zamula's third straight game in the lineup, and the helper was his first since Jan. 17 versus the Penguins. The defenseman has accumulated just three assists with 15 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 26 contests between Columbus and Philadelphia third season.