Egor Zamula News: Posts assist

Zamula logged an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Zamula has played in four straight games, and he'll have a little security to stay in the lineup until Cam York (upper body) returns. The helper was Zamula's third of the season, snapping a four-game point drought. The 24-year-old blueliner has added nine shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating across 12 appearances, mainly in a third-pairing role with power-play time.