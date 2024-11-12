Fantasy Hockey
Egor Zamula headshot

Egor Zamula News: Posts assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Zamula logged an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Zamula has played in four straight games, and he'll have a little security to stay in the lineup until Cam York (upper body) returns. The helper was Zamula's third of the season, snapping a four-game point drought. The 24-year-old blueliner has added nine shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating across 12 appearances, mainly in a third-pairing role with power-play time.

Egor Zamula
Philadelphia Flyers
