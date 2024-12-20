Fantasy Hockey
Egor Zamula News: Quiet on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Zamula was held off the scoresheet for the ninth game in a row in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Kings.

Zamula's been scratched six times in that span, though he's played in the last four games. The 24-year-old is still struggling to carve out a regular role. Emil Andrae was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, so Zamula has a little more job security for now, but he may still exit the lineup for Erik Johnson or Cam York in the near future. Overall, Zamula has six points, 14 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 23 contests this season.

