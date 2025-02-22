Egor Zamula News: Secures helper in return

Zamula notched an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Zamula missed eight games due to an upper-body injury. He slotted back in on the third pairing and logged 15:45 of ice time. Zamula will need to play well -- head coach John Tortorella won't hesitate to insert a veteran blueliner, Erik Johnson, into the lineup if Zamula's performance is poor. For the season, Zamula has 12 points, 25 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating across 40 appearances.