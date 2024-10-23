Egor Zamula News: Slides helper in loss

Zamula provided an assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Zamula has two assists and a minus-10 rating through seven contests, and his defensive struggles could eventually cost him a spot in the lineup. The defenseman has added seven shots on net, six hits and 12 blocked shots. He's seen power-play time but plays on the third pairing at even strength, though head coach John Tortorella may get more reliable defense from veteran Erik Johnson.