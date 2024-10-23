Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Egor Zamula headshot

Egor Zamula News: Slides helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Zamula provided an assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Zamula has two assists and a minus-10 rating through seven contests, and his defensive struggles could eventually cost him a spot in the lineup. The defenseman has added seven shots on net, six hits and 12 blocked shots. He's seen power-play time but plays on the third pairing at even strength, though head coach John Tortorella may get more reliable defense from veteran Erik Johnson.

Egor Zamula
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News