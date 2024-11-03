Elias Lindholm News: Bags assist in win

Lindholm notched an assist and blocked three shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Lindholm is starting to heat up -- he has a helper in each of the last three contests. The 29-year-old center saw a season-high 21:12 of ice time Sunday as the Bruins nursed a lead from the first period to the finish line. Lindholm has yet to be consistent on offense, but he has two goals, six helpers, 18 shots on net, 21 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 13 contests overall while playing in all situations.