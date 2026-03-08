Elias Lindholm News: Deposits empty-netter
Lindholm scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.
This was Lindholm's first goal since Jan. 26 versus the Rangers. He's earned three points over five NHL contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The veteran center reached the 40-point mark Saturday (12 goals, 28 assists), and he's added 79 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 49 appearances.
