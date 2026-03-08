Elias Lindholm headshot

Elias Lindholm News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Lindholm scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

This was Lindholm's first goal since Jan. 26 versus the Rangers. He's earned three points over five NHL contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The veteran center reached the 40-point mark Saturday (12 goals, 28 assists), and he's added 79 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 49 appearances.

Elias Lindholm
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Lindholm See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Lindholm See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
29 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
33 days ago