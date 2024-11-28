Elias Lindholm News: Dishes three helpers in win

Lindholm collected three assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

The 29-year-old has had a rough start to his Bruins tenure, and Wednesday's outburst was a welcome sight after Lindholm has produced a meager one goal and five points over the last 20 games. He was a point-a-game player as recently as 2021-22 for the Flames, but Lindholm has yet to show many hints of that form in the first season of his seven-year, $54.25 million contract with Boston.