Elias Lindholm News: Finds twine in defeat
Lindholm scored a goal on three shots and added three hits and one takeaway in 18:32 of ice time Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.
Lindholm opened the scoring just over a minute into the game, as he whistled one past Stuart Skinner from a bad angle. The right-shot center has scored in back-to-back games, the first time he's done so since early October. Lindholm also has points in three consecutive games, a feat he's accomplished only twice this season. The 30-year-old is occupying a top-line role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, and he's third on the Bruins in scoring with 17 points (five goals, 12 helpers) through 34 outings.
