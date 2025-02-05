Elias Lindholm News: Finds twine in Wednesday's loss

Lindholm scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Lindholm's go-ahead goal in the second period came just 16 seconds after David Pastrnak tied the game at 1-1. The 30-year-old Lindholm has two goals and three assists over his last five outings. He's had few extended hot streaks this season and is sitting at 10 goals, 29 points, 89 shots on net, 87 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 56 appearances.