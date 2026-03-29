Elias Lindholm News: Finds twine twice in win

Lindholm scored two goals, put three shots on net and had two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.

Lindholm delivered down the stretch in Saturday's contest, as he put the Bruins up 4-1 early in the third period before picking up an empty-net tally to seal the win. The pair of tallies brought him up to 16 goals, 45 points, 102 shots on net, 35 hits and 54 blocked shots through 60 games this season. The 31-year-old center has five points over his last four games and has begun to shoot the puck more with 12 shots on net in that span. He is just two points away from matching his total of 47 through 82 games in his first campaign with Boston a year ago. Lindholm holds solid fantasy value in most standard leagues for the time being.