Elias Lindholm News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Lindholm logged a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Lindholm has three helpers during his eight-game goal drought. The 30-year-old center has seen a role reduction in March, slipping to the third-line center spot after the Bruins flipped Charlie Coyle for Casey Mittelstadt at the deadline. While that's not an encouraging sign in the first year of a seven-year deal, Lindholm still functions as a top-six forward thanks to his special-teams play. He has disappointed with 33 points, 122 shots on net, 97 hits, 65 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 66 appearances, and he could miss the 40-point mark for the first time since 2015-16.