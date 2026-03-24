Elias Lindholm headshot

Elias Lindholm News: Goals in back-to-back games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 9:33pm

Lindholm scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to Toronto.

Lindholm put the Bruins up 1-0 in the first on a 2-on-1 break; he wired a wrist shot from the right circle that went in off the far post. Lindholm has a modest two-game goal streak (two goals, one assist) with six shots. He's up to 14 goals and 43 points in 58 appearances in 2025-26. His 60-point pace could help you in your postseason run. That's his best output since his Calgary days.

Elias Lindholm
Boston Bruins
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