Elias Lindholm News: Nets power-play goal

Lindholm found the back of the net on the power play and took three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Lindholm's tally was the lone goal of the second period which cut the Bruins' early deficit in half. His power-play tally was his second goal of the season with the man advantage. Overall, Lindholm has 11 goals, 30 points, 96 shots on net and 90 hits in 58 games this season. After skating with Team Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off, he has been an instant contributor and is back on Boston's first power-play unit following the injury to Charlie McAvoy (shoulder). While he is well off his career best of 82 points from the 2021 campaign, the 30-year-old center has time to surpass his mark of 44 points from a year ago. Lindholm should continue to see top-six minutes and a decent chunk of power-play time.