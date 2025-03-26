Elias Lindholm News: Notches power-play helper in loss

Lindholm recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Lindholm has two goals and four helpers over his last eight contests after assisting on a David Pastrnak tally in this game. While Lindholm has slipped down to the third line at even strength, he's finding steadier offense in a smaller role. He's now at 38 points, 131 shots on net, 105 hits, 72 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 73 appearances this season.