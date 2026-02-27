Elias Lindholm headshot

Elias Lindholm News: Posts assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Lindholm recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lindholm's return from an upper-body injury came during the Olympics, but he was held scoreless over four appearances for Sweden. The 31-year-old center missed three contests with the issue. He's back in a top-six role and should play a large role for the Bruins down the stretch as they battle for a playoff spot. Lindholm has 38 points (18 on the power play), 72 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 34 PIM and 30 hits over 45 appearances this season.

Elias Lindholm
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Lindholm See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elias Lindholm See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
20 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
24 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
28 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn
Author Image
Michael Finewax
30 days ago
Category Targets: Plenty of Long-Term Appeal
NHL
Category Targets: Plenty of Long-Term Appeal
Author Image
Corey Abbott
32 days ago