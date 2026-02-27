Elias Lindholm News: Posts assist Thursday
Lindholm recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Lindholm's return from an upper-body injury came during the Olympics, but he was held scoreless over four appearances for Sweden. The 31-year-old center missed three contests with the issue. He's back in a top-six role and should play a large role for the Bruins down the stretch as they battle for a playoff spot. Lindholm has 38 points (18 on the power play), 72 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 34 PIM and 30 hits over 45 appearances this season.
