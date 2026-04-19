Elias Lindholm headshot

Elias Lindholm News: Pots goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Lindholm scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres in Game 1.

Lindholm was limited to one assist over seven regular-season games in April. The 31-year-old is in a top-line role to begin the postseason, as his veteran experience makes him more trustworthy than Fraser Minten or Marat Khusnutdinov. Lindholm has been part of the postseason in four years during his career, collecting 13 goals and 27 points over 40 playoff appearances. He had 48 points in 69 regular-season outings this season, his highest point total in three years.

Elias Lindholm
Boston Bruins
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