Elias Lindholm News: Scores in Game 5 win
Lindholm scored a goal on three shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres in Game 5.
The Bruins made dramatic changes to their lines, which included Lindholm getting shuffled down to the third line. The moves paid off in a tight game, with Lindholm scoring an unassisted goal in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. It's his second tally over five games this postseason, and he's added eight shots on net, 15 hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Regardless of where he lines up, Lindholm will be relied upon for key minutes.
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