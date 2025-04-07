Elias Lindholm News: Scores in third straight

Lindholm scored a goal and took five shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Lindholm found the back of the net for a third straight game and has been very productive of late, cracking the scoresheet in five of his last seven appearances while tallying seven points (four goals, three helpers) over that stretch. The 30-year-old has surpassed the 40-point mark with the five points he's recorded over his three-game goal streak, and it marks the ninth straight season in which he's achieved that mark.