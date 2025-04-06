Elias Lindholm News: Three points in win Saturday

Lindholm had one goal and two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie stole the show for the Bruins by recording five points each, but Lindholm was productive in his own right. This was the third time Lindholm scored at least three points in a game this season, but it was only his seventh multi-point outing, and his numbers have been down compared to the strong production he had in Calgary over the previous few seasons. Lindholm has recorded only 42 points in 77 contests in 2024-25.