Elias Lindholm News: Two points versus former team

Lindholm scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Playing against his two most recent former teams over the last two games, Lindholm has picked up three points. That matches his total from his previous 10 outings. Lindholm also scored first the first time since Nov. 21 in this contest. He's off to a middling start in his first year with the Bruins, posting four goals, 16 points, 48 shots on net, 57 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 33 games.