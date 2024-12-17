Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elias Lindholm headshot

Elias Lindholm News: Two points versus former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Lindholm scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Playing against his two most recent former teams over the last two games, Lindholm has picked up three points. That matches his total from his previous 10 outings. Lindholm also scored first the first time since Nov. 21 in this contest. He's off to a middling start in his first year with the Bruins, posting four goals, 16 points, 48 shots on net, 57 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 33 games.

Elias Lindholm
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now