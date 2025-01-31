Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elias Lindholm headshot

Elias Lindholm News: Two special-teams points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 8:07am

Lindholm scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

The Bruins got routed at even strength, but Lindholm helped keep the team in the game until the third period with his work on special teams. The veteran center has had a bumpy first season with Boston, but he's beginning to find his footing, producing two goals and seven points over the last nine games, including four power-play helpers.

Elias Lindholm
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now