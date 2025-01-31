Elias Lindholm News: Two special-teams points in loss

Lindholm scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

The Bruins got routed at even strength, but Lindholm helped keep the team in the game until the third period with his work on special teams. The veteran center has had a bumpy first season with Boston, but he's beginning to find his footing, producing two goals and seven points over the last nine games, including four power-play helpers.