Elias Pettersson Injury: Considered day-to-day

Head coach Rick Tocchet said Sunday that Pettersson (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Pettersson sustained an undisclosed injury during Saturday's loss to the Rangers, and he was unable to participate in Sunday's practice session. Tocchet said that Pettersson was still sore Sunday, so the 26-year-old forward's status certainly appears to be up in the air ahead of Monday's game against the Devils. Nils Hoglander (undisclosed) is also banged up, and Aatu Raty and Linus Karlsson are candidates to enter the lineup if either Pettersson or Hoglander are sidelined.