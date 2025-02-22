Fantasy Hockey
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson Injury: Game-time call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 11:44am

Pettersson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash against Vegas, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Pettersson sustained the injury while playing for Team Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has 11 goals and 34 points in 49 appearances with Vancouver in 2024-25. If Pettersson can't play Saturday, then Pius Suter will probably see an increased workload.

