Elias Pettersson Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Pettersson will be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Washington, per Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

Pettersson has missed the Canucks' past five games. He has 10 goals and 28 points in 34 outings in 2024-25. If Pettersson plays Wednesday, then he'll likely serve in a top-six capacity and on the first power-play unit. Pius Suter might shift out of the top six if Pettersson plays.