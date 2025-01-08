Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Pettersson will be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Washington, per Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

Pettersson has missed the Canucks' past five games. He has 10 goals and 28 points in 34 outings in 2024-25. If Pettersson plays Wednesday, then he'll likely serve in a top-six capacity and on the first power-play unit. Pius Suter might shift out of the top six if Pettersson plays.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now