Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson Injury: Leaves Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Pettersson (undisclosed) departed Monday's 4-3 win against the Sharks after suffering an injury in the second period, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Head coach Rick Tocchet relayed that Pettersson tried one shift in the third period before leaving the contest. Tocchet also said "We've got the break. I don't think it's too bad. We'll see how it is." The 26-year-old Pettersson scored two goals on four shots in 14:56 of ice time before exiting, snapping a six-game point drought in the process. The Swedish center's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's divisional matchup against the Kraken.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now