Elias Pettersson Injury: Leaves Monday's game

Pettersson (undisclosed) departed Monday's 4-3 win against the Sharks after suffering an injury in the second period, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Head coach Rick Tocchet relayed that Pettersson tried one shift in the third period before leaving the contest. Tocchet also said "We've got the break. I don't think it's too bad. We'll see how it is." The 26-year-old Pettersson scored two goals on four shots in 14:56 of ice time before exiting, snapping a six-game point drought in the process. The Swedish center's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's divisional matchup against the Kraken.