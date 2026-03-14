Elias Pettersson Injury: Needs further evaluation

Pettersson didn't finish Saturday's game versus the Kraken and will get a scan to examine his undisclosed injury Sunday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Pettersson's played in 18 straight contests, earning two points in that span. The 22-year-old blueliner has taken on a top-four role in recent weeks. If he can't play Tuesday versus the Panthers, the Canucks will need to make a roster move for a defenseman.