Elias Pettersson Injury: Needs further evaluation
Pettersson didn't finish Saturday's game versus the Kraken and will get a scan to examine his undisclosed injury Sunday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Pettersson's played in 18 straight contests, earning two points in that span. The 22-year-old blueliner has taken on a top-four role in recent weeks. If he can't play Tuesday versus the Panthers, the Canucks will need to make a roster move for a defenseman.
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