Elias Pettersson Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Pettersson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 23.

Pettersson has already missed three games, and he is eligible to return whenever he's ready. Earlier Friday, Pettersson was labeled close to a return and will be on the Canucks' road trip that begins Monday in Montreal. Arturs Silovs was called up from AHL Abbotsford in a corresponding move Friday.