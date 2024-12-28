Fantasy Hockey
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson Injury: Ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Pettersson (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Seattle, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Pettersson was forced out of Monday's game after suffering an apparent injury in the second period and will now miss Saturday's contest as well. Max Sasson is expected to enter the lineup in a bottom-six role in Pettersson's absence. The 26-year-old center's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Calgary.

