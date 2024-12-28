Elias Pettersson Injury: Ruled out

Pettersson (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Seattle, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Pettersson was forced out of Monday's game after suffering an apparent injury in the second period and will now miss Saturday's contest as well. Max Sasson is expected to enter the lineup in a bottom-six role in Pettersson's absence. The 26-year-old center's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Calgary.