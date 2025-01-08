Elias Pettersson Injury: Still not ready
Pettersson (undisclosed) remains on injured reserve and is not expected to play Wednesday versus the Capitals, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
Pettersson was labeled a game-time decision, but it looks like he'll miss his sixth straight contest. The 26-year-old forward is likely getting close to a return, so it's possible he'll be ready in time for either Friday's game against the Hurricanes or Saturday's contest in Toronto.
