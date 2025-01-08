Fantasy Hockey
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson Injury: Still not ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Pettersson (undisclosed) remains on injured reserve and is not expected to play Wednesday versus the Capitals, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Pettersson was labeled a game-time decision, but it looks like he'll miss his sixth straight contest. The 26-year-old forward is likely getting close to a return, so it's possible he'll be ready in time for either Friday's game against the Hurricanes or Saturday's contest in Toronto.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
