Elias Pettersson Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Pettersson (undisclosed) is doubtful for Monday's road game against the Canadiens, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

While head coach Rick Tocchet said that he'd check on Pettersson after the Canucks' morning skate Monday, Tocchet also said that he doesn't think the 26-year-old will be able to return to action against Montreal. Assuming Pettersson is sidelined, Jonathan Lekkerimaki could enter the lineup after being recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Monday.