Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson Injury: Won't travel with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Pettersson (undisclosed) won't travel with the Canucks for their upcoming games in Calgary on Tuesday and Seattle on Thursday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Coach Rick Tocchet described Pettersson as "a week away," so he might also miss Friday's home tilt against Nashville. The 26-year-old Pettersson has 10 goals and 28 points in 34 appearances in 2024-25. Conor Garland is likely to continue to serve in the top six while Pettersson is unavailable.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now