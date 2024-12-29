Elias Pettersson Injury: Won't travel with team

Pettersson (undisclosed) won't travel with the Canucks for their upcoming games in Calgary on Tuesday and Seattle on Thursday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Coach Rick Tocchet described Pettersson as "a week away," so he might also miss Friday's home tilt against Nashville. The 26-year-old Pettersson has 10 goals and 28 points in 34 appearances in 2024-25. Conor Garland is likely to continue to serve in the top six while Pettersson is unavailable.