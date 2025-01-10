Fantasy Hockey
Elias Pettersson News: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Pettersson (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with Carolina.

Pettersson's return to action will almost certainly see him retake a top-six role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit. Prior to his six-game absence, the 26-year-old center was struggling offensively with just two points in his last seven appearances. At this point, Pettersson should probably be expected to miss the 80-point mark for the first time since 2021-22 but could still push for 60 if he gets out of his funk soon.

