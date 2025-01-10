Elias Pettersson News: Activated off IR

Pettersson (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with Carolina.

Pettersson's return to action will almost certainly see him retake a top-six role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit. Prior to his six-game absence, the 26-year-old center was struggling offensively with just two points in his last seven appearances. At this point, Pettersson should probably be expected to miss the 80-point mark for the first time since 2021-22 but could still push for 60 if he gets out of his funk soon.