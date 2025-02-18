Elias Pettersson News: Added to NHL roster

Pettersson was promoted from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Pettersson will be hard-pressed to get into the lineup against Vegas on Saturday even if Quinn Hughes (oblique) is cleared to play. As such, fantasy players are unlikely to be impacted by Pettersson's promotion. When he has gotten into action, the 21-year-old Swede has recorded one assist, six shots and 12 hits while averaging 12:50 of ice time.