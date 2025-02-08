Elias Pettersson News: Assigned to farm team

Pettersson was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

The 20-year-old defenseman will get to play while the Canucks are off for two weeks during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Pettersson has started to push for third-pairing minutes in Vancouver, but he may not be needed on the NHL roster following the break if Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) is healthy by the time the Canucks face the Golden Knights on Feb. 22.