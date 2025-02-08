Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson News: Assigned to farm team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Pettersson was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

The 20-year-old defenseman will get to play while the Canucks are off for two weeks during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Pettersson has started to push for third-pairing minutes in Vancouver, but he may not be needed on the NHL roster following the break if Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) is healthy by the time the Canucks face the Golden Knights on Feb. 22.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now