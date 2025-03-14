Fantasy Hockey
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Pettersson (upper body) will be available versus the Blackhawks on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Pettersson will avoid missing any time after taking a blow to the head against the Flames on Wednesday. Even with the youngster cleared to play, he could serve as a healthy scratch against Chicago, or beyond, if Tyler Myers (undisclosed) is also given the all-clear.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
