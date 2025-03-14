Elias Pettersson News: Available Saturday
Pettersson (upper body) will be available versus the Blackhawks on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Pettersson will avoid missing any time after taking a blow to the head against the Flames on Wednesday. Even with the youngster cleared to play, he could serve as a healthy scratch against Chicago, or beyond, if Tyler Myers (undisclosed) is also given the all-clear.
