Elias Pettersson News: Breaks through twice on power play
Pettersson scored a pair of power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Pettersson was limited to 10 assists during his 20-game goal drought before putting two pucks past Sergei Bobrovsky in the first period. The 27-year-old Pettersson is still struggling this season, but he has matched his 15-goal output from last year in five fewer games. The center has 40 points, 107 shots on net, 94 blocked shots, 54 hits and a minus-19 rating across 59 appearances this season.
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