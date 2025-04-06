Elias Pettersson News: Buries first NHL goal

Pettersson scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

The goal was Pettersson's first at the NHL level, and it was his first point since March 5, which was also a game against the Ducks. The rookie defenseman has settled into a third-pairing role late in 2024-25. He doesn't have much of a scoring touch yet, picking up three points, 16 shots on net, 28 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over his first 22 NHL contests.