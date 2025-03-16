Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson News: Delivers power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Pettersson produced a power-play assist, six hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Utah.

Pettersson is on a four-game point streak (three goals, three assists), which is one game shy of matching his longest of the season. He's stepping up when it counts as the Canucks continue to battle for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and he's rewarding patient fantasy managers along the way. The 26-year-old center is up to 15 goals, 27 helpers, 16 power-play points, 108 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 69 hits and a minus-12 rating over 61 outings this season.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now