Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson News: Distributes two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Pettersson dished two assists, blocked two shots and tallied three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Both of Pettersson's helpers were to linemate Brock Boeser in the third period of Thursday's contest. Pettersson is back to looking like his point-per-game self and currently has a six-game point streak. The 26-year-old center is up to 30 assists, 45 points and 109 shots on net in 63 appearances this season. While the majority of this season has been underwhelming for Pettersson, he could still have a large impact down the stretch. Given his successful track record, he is worth adding in all formats and should be a lineup lock while playing this well.

Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now