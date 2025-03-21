Elias Pettersson News: Distributes two helpers

Pettersson dished two assists, blocked two shots and tallied three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Both of Pettersson's helpers were to linemate Brock Boeser in the third period of Thursday's contest. Pettersson is back to looking like his point-per-game self and currently has a six-game point streak. The 26-year-old center is up to 30 assists, 45 points and 109 shots on net in 63 appearances this season. While the majority of this season has been underwhelming for Pettersson, he could still have a large impact down the stretch. Given his successful track record, he is worth adding in all formats and should be a lineup lock while playing this well.