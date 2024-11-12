Elias Pettersson News: Earns two points on birthday
Pettersson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Pettersson turned 26 on Tuesday, and he celebrated with his second multi-point effort in a row. His goal was a power-play tally to tie the game at 1-1 in the second period, and he also set up Erik Brannstrom's goal in the third. Pettersson is up to four goals, five assists, three power-play points, 27 shots on net, 22 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 14 outings. He's still working his way back to an elite level of scoring, but he's starting to reward fantasy managers who were patient with him.
