Elias Pettersson News: Finds twine on power play

Pettersson scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Pettersson opened the scoring at 16:14 of the first period. He snapped a 15-game goal drought in the process, and during that span, he was limited to five assists and 21 shots on net. The 26-year-old center is up to 12 goals, 36 points, 100 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 58 hits and a minus-8 rating through 56 appearances. Pettersson is just two years removed from a 39-goal, 102-point campaign, but 2024-25 will go down as a forgettable year on his ledger, one the Canucks will hope he can bounce back from quickly.