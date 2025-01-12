Elias Pettersson News: First point since return

Pettersson notched an assist and five blocked shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Pettersson was able to get on the scoresheet early in his second game back from an undisclosed injury. He helped out on a Brock Boeser tally just 31 seconds into this game. Pettersson saw just 16:08 of ice time, but the Canucks rested a handful of key forwards while in control of this contests, which was the second half of a back-to-back. The 26-year-old center is at 10 goals, 19 helpers, 67 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 34 hits and a minus-3 rating through 36 outings. Getting Pettersson in peak form will be key for the Canucks to keep their place in what could be a tight wild-card race over the second half of the campaign.