Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson News: Good to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 6:45pm

Pettersson (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus Vegas, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Pettersson was regarded as a game-time decision due to an injury sustained while playing for Team Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has 11 goals and 34 points in 49 outings with Vancouver this season. Pettersson is projected to serve alongside Jake DebRusk and Kiefer Sherwood against the Golden Knights.

