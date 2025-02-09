Elias Pettersson News: Grabs apple in win

Pettersson notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Pettersson set up a Filip Hronek tally in the first period. The assist was Pettersson's first point over four contests in February. The 26-year-old center has just 34 points with 92 shots on net, 46 hits, 60 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 49 outings in a frustrating 2024-25 campaign. He'll play for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and maybe he'll be able to build up some momentum in international play to fuel a strong finish to his NHL season.