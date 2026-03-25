Elias Pettersson News: Hits 500-point mark in career

Pettersson registered two power-play assists and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Just a week after reaching the 200-goal mark in his career, Pettersson has earned his 300th assist and 500th point. He accomplished the milestone in 533 regular-season contests, though he has struggled in the last two years to match the potential he showed early in his career. This season, the 27-year-old center is at 15 goals, 28 helpers, 108 shots on net, 96 blocked shots, 55 hits and a minus-21 rating over 62 appearances, production nearly identical to what he did in 2024-25.