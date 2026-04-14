Elias Pettersson News: Lights lamp in overtime win

Pettersson scored a goal and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Pettersson ended an 11-game point drought with a tally at 9:21 of the first period. He's gotten a chance to play regularly in a bottom-four role lately, but there are still plenty of things for him to work on. The 22-year-old defenseman is at three goals, 10 points, 45 shots on net, 134 hits, 83 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 69 appearances this season.